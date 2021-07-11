Polkastarter (POLS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.00 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003439 BTC on exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $84.00 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,179,082 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

