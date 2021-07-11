Polymath One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.22 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $121.74 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00394716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.