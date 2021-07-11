Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Reaches $2.34 on Top Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00006933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $237,851.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

