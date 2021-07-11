Poseidon Network Price Tops $0.0259 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $57.12 million and approximately $226,224.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002476 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064712 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000211 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

