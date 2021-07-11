PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 26.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 25.6% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 426,362 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 155.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

