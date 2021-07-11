PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSK. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.00.

PSK opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 81.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.88 and a 12-month high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

