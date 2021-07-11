PRIA (PRIA) Price Hits $2.90 on Major Exchanges

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. PRIA has a market cap of $200,841.88 and approximately $61.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00008524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00898866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005397 BTC.

About PRIA

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

