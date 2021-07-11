Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.71.

NYSE PRI opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.95. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Primerica by 865.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

