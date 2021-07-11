Profund Advisors LLC Buys 197 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 191,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $99.09. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

