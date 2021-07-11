Profund Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $21,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,931,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 225,020 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

