Profund Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

