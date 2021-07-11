Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $221.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

