Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 514 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $114,977,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

