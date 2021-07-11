Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 894,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,084 shares of company stock worth $27,840,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

