Profund Advisors LLC Sells 19,585 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,585 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,102,000 after buying an additional 21,361,759 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,467,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 3,834,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,874,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,434,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after buying an additional 1,866,365 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after buying an additional 1,656,058 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CX. Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

