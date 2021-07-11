Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.460-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-$0.830 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
