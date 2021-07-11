Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $53,956,457.80 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93.

Shares of PGNY opened at $58.84 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

