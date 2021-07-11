PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $61.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.26 million to $62.00 million. PROS posted sales of $63.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $35,731,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 213,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,630. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.69. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

