ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price were down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 2,223,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 82,681,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $118,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $146,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

