Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $106,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

Shares of PB opened at $71.87 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.