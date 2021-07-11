Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PRVB opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

