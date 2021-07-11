Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 3,230 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

AAOI stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAOI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

