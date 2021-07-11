Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 6,600 iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of ECH opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.60. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.