Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $243,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after buying an additional 443,220 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.91. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.33.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.