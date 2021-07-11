Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $118.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.54. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $277,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.