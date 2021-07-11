Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 447 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chemed were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Chemed by 108.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHE stock opened at $476.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.92.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

