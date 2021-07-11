Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of ITT worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $42,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

ITT stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

