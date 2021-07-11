Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $31,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 137,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after acquiring an additional 68,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.