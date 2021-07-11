Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,824 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

