Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.21% of Century Communities worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 150.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Century Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 99.7% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $4,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

