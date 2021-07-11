Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $57,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $203.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.09 and a 52 week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

