Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 81,801 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 2,093.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Sonic Automotive worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $46.84 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

