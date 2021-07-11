Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.