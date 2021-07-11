Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Akzo Nobel Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter.
AKZOY opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.12. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.
Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.