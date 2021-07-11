Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Akzo Nobel Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

AKZOY opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.12. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

