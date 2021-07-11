Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $174.93 on Friday. The Middleby has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.30.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,144,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in The Middleby by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Middleby by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The Middleby by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Middleby by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.