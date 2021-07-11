Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Semtech Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Semtech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

SMTC opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.