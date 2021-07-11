Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Cap of $429,055.53

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $429,055.53 and approximately $110,771.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 93.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000213 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

