Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Raised by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

Qorvo stock opened at $192.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.