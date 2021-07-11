Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $27.24 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 201,119 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,244,000. Splunk accounts for about 1.4% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.12% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 11,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 67.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,652. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.37. 1,426,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.11. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

