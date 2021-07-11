Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 38,132 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,540. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.47.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

