Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,794 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Etsy worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $196,817,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

ETSY stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,449. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.