Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 38,363 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,363 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.11. The company had a trading volume of 543,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

