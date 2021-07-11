QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Decreased by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.43. 7,356,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,031. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

