QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $165.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

QCOM traded up $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.43. 7,356,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

