Quantitative Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 167.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,259,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,798,000 after purchasing an additional 337,774 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

