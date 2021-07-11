Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 7,936 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

State Street stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

