Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

