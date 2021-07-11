Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

NASDAQ:QH opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Quhuo has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quhuo during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

