QunQun Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $235,650.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00862421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005245 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.