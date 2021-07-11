Raymond James Analysts Give Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) a C$1.10 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.10 target price on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CVE:WHN opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$84.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.25.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
